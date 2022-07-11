Delays expected on main Cahir to Ardfinnan road due to roadworks

Expect delays today, July 11, on the main Cahir to Ardfinnan road due to roadworks
Tipperary County Council has notified motorists that there will be temporary traffic management measures on the R670-6 Rochestown on the main Cahir to Ardfinnan Road July 11 from 08.00hrs to 18.00hrs for road resurfacing works.
Local diversions will be in place. Expect delays.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.