Tipperary gardaí intercept and seize two vehicles within a number of hours of each other

File photo
Tipperary Roads Policing intercepted and seized two vehicles within a number of hours of each other while carrying out patrols in Thurles over the week.
Gardaí said: "The first was stopped when it had defective lighting, we discovered the driver to have held no insurance.
"The second was stopped after flagging for no tax/NCT for two years as well as braking defects rendering the car unsafe for the road. Prosecutions to follow."
See below:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.