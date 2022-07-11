'It will be a short lived event,' temperatures of up to 29C possible in Ireland this week

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
"Up to 25C again on Monday with plenty of hazy sunshine," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "Weather models continue to show a risk of a hot plume around the 17th. Mid thirties in England and possibly up to 29C in Ireland in a worse/best case scenario depending on your outlook.
"Certainly one to keep an eye but it will be a short lived event."
