History in the making for one Tipperary Ladies Football club

Eimear Gleeson, Galtee Rovers, in action in last year's County Intermediate final against Ardfinnan at Hannon Park, Lattin. Pic: Cahir Media
LADIES FOOTBALL
Preparations continue for our ladies football team as the countdown to our first game in the 2021 Camida Senior football championship goes up a gear.
In 2004 we registered our first U12 Ladies football team and 18 years later, after some great days and some bad days, we will play Fethard in Fethard next weekend in our first ever game representing Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s in the senior ranks.
The following week we play Thurles at home. Two weeks later we are away to Brian Borus and the final round robin game is at home to Clonmel Commercials.
The very best of luck to all the players and management.
Best of luck the u12 girls and management who play the Division 1 gold final on Sunday morning next at 11.30 in Boherlahan against Templemore.
All support would be greatly appreciated
