Cashel Tidy Town is busy planting and seeding this Summer

Cashel Tidy Town continue to qet as many jobs as possible done while the weather is so good.



The week has seen St John the Baptist Churchyard and St Marks Cemetery grass cut and seats painted ready for the Cemetery masses.



We also cut grass on the Golden Road. Other works included putting up hanging baskets and two new four tier planters the Circular Road, Dublin Road and the Windmill shrub beds were all weeded with the Dublin Road flower bed being replanted.



Another job was to reseed a wild flower meadow on the Clonmel Road. We ask that the many people who are walking through it to please stop as it is destroying nest growth.



The carpark at Clonmel Road remains a litter blackspot and CCTV is hopefully going to sort the problem out.



We did find a carrier road tax disc and an acceptance letter for Carlow College which have been handed to the Council.



We can still do with your help. Anyone interested can join us on Monday to Friday, Ladywell Street at 9.30am