11 Jul 2022

Tipperary athlete selected for Ireland relay team at World Championships

11 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley will be on the international  stage yet again later this week, after the Newport AC athlete was selected on the Team Ireland squad for the upcoming World Athletic Championships in Oregon.

The 23-year old is part of the 4×400 Mixed Relay team and their opening heats are due to begin at 6.45pm Irish time next Friday.

Mawdsley was part of the Irish relay team that reached the final of the IAAF World Athletics Relays at the Merchant Slaski Stadium in Chorzow, Poland in 2021.

