Cashel Toastmasters were back in action again last Thursday in Halla na Féile

Great to be back face to face again last Thursday in Halla na Feile, Cashel.



This was our last meeting for this season, and it was agreed that the first meeting of the next season will be on Thursday 8pm, September 15, in the meeting room upstairs.



Toastmasters provides a friendly, safe, environment to help new members to gain the confidence for public speaking. Not only to overcome anxiety and fear, but to thrive by following Pathways which is Toastmaster’s accredited educational program.

Existing members continue to challenge themselves to fine tune their skills, progressing to competing in speech competitions against other clubs in our area, district and possible someday in the world championships.



Our meetings are always the first and third Thursday of each month. Toastmasters clubs strive on new members and so we will be actively reaching out through both social media, posters and other means to attract new members to join us next season. Details are available on our Facebook page at CashelToastmasters where you can message us.