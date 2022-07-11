ROADS: Temporary traffic management in Cashel tomorrow

TRAFFIC: Temporary traffic management in Cashel tomorrow
Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management in Cashel tomorrow, July 12, on the R688 Cashel Rosgreen Road – Coopers Lot to Lyonstown from 8am to 5pm.
A local diversion will be in place.
