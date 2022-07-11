Council urged to provide public lighting on Cahir road used by 800 meat plant workers

Tipperary County Council has been urged to extend public lighting on the road leading to Cahir’s ABP meat factory as it’s used by nearly 800 workers, many of whom walk to and from the plant.

Poulmucka’s Cllr Andy Moloney issued the appeal at a recent county council meeting.

He pressed the council to change its public lighting policy to allow the installation of public lights outside of the Cahir town speed limit where this meat processing plant is located.

The Independent councillor said there was a footpath out to the ABP plant and most of the workforce use the footpath to walk into Cahir town.

The situation was lethal and he called on the council to make allowances for the huge number of people using this road and change its public lighting policy.

Cllr Máirín McGrath said a county wide review of speed limits was due as it had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She believes a lot of the areas on the outskirts of towns and villages currently outside the urban speed limit zone should be included within the zone.

The council’s Director of Roads, Transportation & Infrastructure Services Marcus O’Connor responded that the provision of public lighting was prioritised for areas inside a towns speed limit because that was where there was the most traffic.

“We would accept that some particular businesses that are a bit outside of town would have heavy footfall. Maybe we should look at them on an individual basis.”

However, he stressed that the council can’t give a blanket agreement to provide public lighting outside of town speed limits.

He promised to examine the issue and come back to the Infrastructure Strategic Policy Committee with a revised proposal.

In relation to Cllr McGrath’s comments about the overdue speed limit zone review, Mr O’Connor explained the Government is considering introducing a 30km slow zone in all towns across the country.

The Government has told the council this review is being done at the end of the year.

This was why the review of speed limits has been stalled because the Government’s decision will impact on the reviews process.