Search

12 Jul 2022

Council urged to provide public lighting on Cahir road used by 800 meat plant workers

Council urged to provide public lighting on Cahir road used by 800 meat plant workers

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

11 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Tipperary County Council has been urged to extend public lighting on the road leading to Cahir’s ABP meat factory as it’s used by nearly 800 workers, many of whom walk to and from the plant.

Poulmucka’s Cllr Andy Moloney issued the appeal at a recent county council meeting.

He pressed the council to change its public lighting policy to allow the installation of public lights outside of the Cahir town speed limit where this meat processing plant is located.

The Independent councillor said there was a footpath out to the ABP plant and most of the workforce use the footpath to walk into Cahir town.

The situation was lethal and he called on the council to make allowances for the huge number of people using this road and change its public lighting policy.

Cllr Máirín McGrath said a county wide review of speed limits was due as it had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She believes a lot of the areas on the outskirts of towns and villages currently outside the urban speed limit zone should be included within the zone.

The council’s Director of Roads, Transportation & Infrastructure Services Marcus O’Connor responded that the provision of public lighting was prioritised for areas inside a towns speed limit because that was where there was the most traffic.

“We would accept that some particular businesses that are a bit outside of town would have heavy footfall. Maybe we should look at them on an individual basis.”

However, he stressed that the council can’t give a blanket agreement to provide public lighting outside of town speed limits.

He promised to examine the issue and come back to the Infrastructure Strategic Policy Committee with a revised proposal.

In relation to Cllr McGrath’s comments about the overdue speed limit zone review, Mr O’Connor explained the Government is considering introducing a 30km slow zone in all towns across the country.

The Government has told the council this review is being done at the end of the year.

This was why the review of speed limits has been stalled because the Government’s decision will impact on the reviews process.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media