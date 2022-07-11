Upgrade of 1.5km of the N24 in Cahir area is planned

Work is underway on preparing a planning application to upgrade a 1.5km section of the N24 at Cahir but councillors have been told the problem of the notorious bad bends at Ballydrehid near the town will only be solved when the new N24 route is built.

Tipperary County Council’s Director of Roads, Transportation & Infrastructure Marcus O’Connor said the initial design for the upgrade of the 1.5km section of the N24 from Cahir’s Knockagh Roundabout towards Clonmel is almost complete. The council expects the Part 8 planning application for the project to be submitted within the next few months.

“We expect the project will be funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland maybe next year,” he told Tipperary County Council’s latest monthly meeting.

Mr O’Connor outlined details of this road improvement scheme in response to calls made at the meeting by Poulmucka’s Cllr

Andy Moloney for road safety upgrade works at the Knockagh Roundabout and the Ballydrehid bends on the N24 between Bansha and Cahir where many traffic accidents have occurred.

The Independent councillor argued it was now timely to improve these sections of the N24 now a preferred route corridor for the new N24 route between Limerick Junction and Tipperary Town has been announced.

Even though the preferred route corridor has been selected, it would be years and years before the new N24 route will be built, he pointed out.

Fine Gael Cllr Michael Fitzgerald echoed his call to upgrade the section of the N24 at Ballydrehid.

Mr O’Connor responded that the issue with the bends at Ballydrehid was addressed by the new N24 route corridor from Bansha to Cahir. It was very difficult to see any other solution for the Ballydrehid bends outside of that.

He outlined that some short term road safety works including erecting extra chevron signs had been done in that area but there was no small, quick solution that could be done outside of the main N24 upgrade scheme.