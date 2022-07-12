BREAKING: Tipp rescue services respond to mayday call from sinking vessel with seven people on board

On Monday afternoon, July 11, Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch to assist seven people on a 60ft vessel which was taking on water and sinking.

Valentia Coast Guard gave lifeboat volunteers coordinates for the vessel, which was at a location south of Mountshannon Harbour on the county Clare shore.

At 2.42pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Eleanor Hooker, Owen Cavanagh, Joe O’Donoghue and Ciara Lynch on board.

The lifeboat was also carrying its salvage pump. The Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue Helicopter team, Rescue 115, had taken off from their base at Shannon Airport and the Killaloe Coast Guard Rescue Boat was also launched.

The wind was south-westerly Force 4, gusting Force 6. Visibility was good.

En route to the casualty vessel, Valentia Coast Guard informed the lifeboat that a passing vessel was in the process of taking all seven people off the casualty vessel.

As the lifeboat approached the Hare Island, Rescue 115, the Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue helicopter, indicated to the RNLI volunteers to follow them as they flew high and ahead of the lifeboat. The passing vessel, having evacuated all casualties to their vessel, reported to Valentia Coast Guard that they were bringing the people to Mountshannon Harbour.

At 2.52pm the lifeboat was on scene. Strong southwesterly gusts had pushed the casualty vessel deep into an area known locally as the Nook of Pages on the County Clare shoreline, northeast of Mountshannon. Valentia Coast Guard asked the lifeboat to make an assessment of the casualty vessel and determine if it posed any environmental risks. With an RNLI volunteer taking soundings off the bow, the lifeboat approached the casualty vessel in safe water and, using an anchoring and veering technique, came alongside the vessel.

An RNLI volunteer transferred across to the casualty vessel and noted that it had significant water on board, that the electrics were still on but that he was unable to access them, but that there was no evidence of a fuel leak. The lifeboat helm requested he deploy the casualty vessel’s anchor and return to the lifeboat.

The lifeboat told Valentia Coast Guard of their findings and was stood down.

At 3.56pm the lifeboat departed the scene and was back at Station at 4.11pm. At 4.31pm the lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and ready for service.

Peter Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advises boat users "if in danger on the lake please call 999 or 112 and ask for marine rescue or using your VHF radio request assistance on channel 16".