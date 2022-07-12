Temporary traffic management in Templemore from this morning

Templemore
Tipperary County Council in implementing temporary traffic management on Priory Demense, Templemore and the Junction of N62 Thurles Road to Sandymount from 7am to 7pm on Tuesday, June 21 to Thursday, June 30
Local access will be facilitated.
HGVs are to divert via Thurles for the duration of the works.
Motorists are advised to expect delays,
