Immaculate house in Tipperary village tucked away in a cul-de-sac location on sale

21 Cois Coille, Kilcash
21 Cois Coille, Kilcash
Immaculate detached four/five bedroom residence (pictured above) tucked away in a cul-de-sac location within this very attractive and well-maintained development in the lovely village of Kilcash with all its amenities.
Set on an elevated site enjoying splendid views of the Comeragh Mountains, the property enjoys a superb finish internally with obvious attention to detail throughout.
The rear garden is fully enclosed and private with a charming stepped decking area.
AMV €255,000
Phelan’s Cottage, Kilkeany, Ballymacarbry, Clonmel
Online Auction on REA Stokes and Quirke Bid Now on August 18, 2022. From 1pm-2pm. Reserve: €65,000.
Three-bed cottage on circa one acre in a very scenic location around 5km south east of Ballymacarbry village.
The property has its own private well and septic tank and has undergone some renovations which are to be completed.
Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.