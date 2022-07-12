Tipperary Golf: Joy and cheers as Susan wins Lady Captain's Prize at Cahir Park

Lady Captain Margaret Gill's Prize Day

Another extremely busy week for Cahir Park culminating in very special day for us Ladies on Saturday last, July 9, when we participated in and celebrated with Lady Captain Margaret Gill for her Prize Day. With the sun beaming from early morning and a beautiful table of Prizes in the Clubhouse, Ladies challenged to seek the elusive score and by early afternoon the excitement was palpable as the 70 Nett barrier was breached and a 67 Nett was on the cards quickly followed by a second 67. The Course was described as being in immaculate condition, playing long, Flag Pins in tricky positions and the opportunities and missed opportunities recounted and discussed until it was time to prepare for the wonderful evening that followed of glamour, Family gatherings, fabulous food and entertainment and a great night of celebrations.

Captain Margaret welcomed all her guests and Club members and made a delightful speech embodying and thanking all the persons and parts that make Cahir Park Golf Club a success. Particular thanks were expressed to the Restaurant and Bar Team for the fabulous Buffet they presented and to the Course Staff and Pro Shop personnel for all their work and guidance.



Joy and Cheers for Susan Carey

Following her winning of Lady Captain's Prize in 2017, Susan followed up again this year playing off H/C 21 with fantastic 67 Nett (C/B) to win Captain Margaret Gill's Prize. Accepting her Prize and Trophy to rapturous applause, Susan thanked Lady Captain Margaret and paid tribute to Carrie Healy (H/C 36) who was second telling Carrie her day will come. Susan thanked her playing partners, all the Committees of Cahir Park, wished all the Teams and Managers of Teams still in competitions the very best and asked members to support Teams and Committees for all the work they do.

Runner-up in the Lady Captain's Prize at Cahir Park on Saturday last was Carrie Healy seen here accepting her prize from Lady Captain Margaret Gill.



The scoring for the event was very tight and Count Back was the deciding factor. All the prize winners were applauded on their success and in particular many for the dedication and service they have given to the Club.

Results of Lady Captain Margaret Gill's Prize Day

Winner: Susan Carey (21) 67 Nett C/B

2nd: Carrie Healy (36) 67 Nett C/B

Gross: Caitlin Fitzgerald (14) 88 Gross

3rd: Josie Walsh (29) 71 Nett C/B

4th: Imelda Dilleen (34) 71 Nett C/B

5th: Mary Kenrick (20) 71 Nett C/B

Past Captain: Imelda Buckley (21) 73 Nett

Committee Member: Mary Lyons (23) 75 Nett

Senior Lady 9 Hole S/F: Eithne Kelly (23) 19 pts

Junior Lady: Bella Healy (37) 77 Nett

Front 9: Kathleen Lonergan (17) 31 Nett

Back 9: Norma O'Brien (21) 36 Nett

Men's 12 Hole S/F: Francis McCarthy (8) 28 pts.