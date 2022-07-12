Search

12 Jul 2022

Young Tipperary farmers' group to host information evening about contract rearing on Fethard farm

Young Tipperary farmers group to host information evening about contract rearing on Fethard farm

A poster advertising the Contract Rearing Event

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

12 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

A group of young south Tipperary farmers are hosting a conference style event on all aspects of contract rearing on a Fethard farm this Thursday, July 14 at 7pm.

The event that will take place on the farm of David Guiry, Fethard is the first major in-person outing for the young farmer group since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group was formed originally from South Tipperary Macra but has gone on to take in young farmers from a wide variety of backgrounds.

Contract rearing is spoken about regularly as a good opportunity for dairy farmers to reduce workload and focus on the job of milk production.

It also allows drystock farmers the option of an alternative income from beef production, making more profitable use of their holdings.

The event will look objectively at contract rearing and feature a range of expert speakers from finance to animal health and everything in between.

For more information contact Lisa (083) 1364475, John (087) 4456486 or Sean (086) 2412472.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media