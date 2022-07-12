Young Tipperary farmers' group to host information evening about contract rearing on Fethard farm

A group of young south Tipperary farmers are hosting a conference style event on all aspects of contract rearing on a Fethard farm this Thursday, July 14 at 7pm.

The event that will take place on the farm of David Guiry, Fethard is the first major in-person outing for the young farmer group since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group was formed originally from South Tipperary Macra but has gone on to take in young farmers from a wide variety of backgrounds.

Contract rearing is spoken about regularly as a good opportunity for dairy farmers to reduce workload and focus on the job of milk production.

It also allows drystock farmers the option of an alternative income from beef production, making more profitable use of their holdings.

The event will look objectively at contract rearing and feature a range of expert speakers from finance to animal health and everything in between.

For more information contact Lisa (083) 1364475, John (087) 4456486 or Sean (086) 2412472.