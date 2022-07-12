Housing plan for council owned Carrick-on-Suir landbank still some time away, councillors told

Carrick-on-Suir councillors have renewed their calls to Tipperary County Council to complete the long-awaited masterplan for housing on a 23-acres landbank it owns on the Coolnamuck Road on their town’s outskirts.

Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Kieran Bourke has appealed to the council to move on with devising and finalising the Coolnamuck Road Masterplan as they were in the middle of a serious housing crisis.

He issued the call at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting.

He urged the council to stop hiding behind the excuse that the route for a new road link to a proposed third river bridge for

Carrick-on-Suir must first be identified before the housing masterplan can be finalised.

“We are listening all the time that the road has to be identified and the bridge crossing but the whole site is being delayed in the middle of a serious, serious housing shortage.

“I honestly believe that if the will was there and the means, that we could identify most certainly at least 50% of that site for housing and sterilise the remainder of the land,” he argued.

He pointed to how Transport Infrastructure Ireland is able to sterilise a corridor of land for a motorway and gradually reduce and reduce the size of the corridor until the specific route was chosen.

Cllr Bourke noted the former South Tipperary County Council purchased this landbank on back when Ned O’Connor was county manager to provide a mix of social and private housing. (Mr O’Connor retired in 2011).

Fellow Carrick Cllr David Dunne of Sinn Féin said he supported Cllr Bourke’s comments about the Coolnamuck Road landbank.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s Director of Services Brian Beck responded that Carrick MD officials did meet with council Roads and Housing officials to discuss the Coolnamuck Road landbank and what can be done to progress it.

The council’s Housing Section has a very serious work programme to get through and the Coolnamuck landbank was not at the top of that agenda.

He said they would continue to engage with the council’s Roads and Housing Sections about this landbank but progress on it was not going to happen in the immediate future.