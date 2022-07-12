Search

13 Jul 2022

Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association CLG visits Fethard Town Park

If you haven’t visited, this is well worth seeing

Thurles Lions Trust members enjoyed their visit to Fethard

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

12 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Thurles Lions Club President Chris Delahunt and club members had a fabulous visit to Fethard Town Park and met with Chairperson Maurice Moloney, Coolmore Stud, Caroline Madden and caretaker Tommy.

Fethard Town Park is a non-profit local community group set up to develop and manage Fethard Town Park.


Thurles Lions Housing Trust as a fellow non profit community group wanted to see the amazing progress with this exciting development in Tipperary.


Nothing would prepare you for the scale of this amazing project, 26 acres of park containing two full size playing pitches, one 3G all-weather pitch and one grass pitch, a full size GAA/Rugby Floodlit 4G Pitch, and open to all users.


The wonderful club house and all its facilities are in construction. We were thrilled to see all the school children cycling and walking through, families in for their daily walks, older people sitting on their sponsored benches and enjoying the wild flowers on a lovely day.


If you haven’t visited, this is well worth seeing. Look forward to seeing their Community Pavilion, dressing rooms, gym and café when completed.

