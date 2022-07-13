Roscrea Trail Blazers - this Thursday's walk is the Silver River at Cadamstown

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
On Thursday night last we were back at a walk we had not done for quite a while, the Kinnity Castle/Glinsk Loop.
A fine walk enjoyed by everyone and led by local woman, Theresa Watkins.
Well done to everyone that made the effort.
This Thursday, July 14, we are back at another walk which always draws a great group, the Silver River at Cadamstown.
A smashing walk and a very popular walk.
A moderate walk and well suited for all levels. Time: 2 hours. Distance 7km. Meeting at the carpark at Cadamstown at 7.30pm.
Our next Greenway walk will be The Barrow Way, details to follow. If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group, Roscrea Trail Blazers
