BIG READ: Bansha Show returns this August for the first time since 2019

The Bansha Show has been an important event in the summer calendar for over 60 years. Originally it was held on the first Wednesday in September but that was subsequently changed to the fourth Wednesday in August.

The show was the brainchild of the late Canon John Hayes, founder of Muintir na Tíre, and Parish Priest of Bansha/Kilmoyler, and while the first event brought great joy to the heart of the late Canon, it was to be the first and last show for him as he passed away in January 1957.

True to his memory and in keeping with the community spirit that he pioneered, the show continued and developed into a major community event not just in the parish but for parishes throughout the region, as people flocked from there to Bansha on the first Wednesday in September.

From its beginnings in 1956 to the present day the show has been an annual event, only missed due to the foot and mouth outbreak and to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The important news post-Covid is that the Bansha Show is back on the calendar again and will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

This year is the 65th anniversary of the death of Canon Hayes, and it is worthwhile therefore to remember the foresight and vision of Canon Hayes and those who worked with him like the hard-working secretaries Eddie McCarthy and Ned Cosgrave, Jim O’Connor, Dr Jim Russell and Agricultural Advisor, Dr JJ Scully and Rev Dr C Ryan, who succeeded Canon Hayes as Parish Priest and as Chairman of the Show Society. Those and the many others who worked silently in the background made the show a huge success and a day that has annually brought people together in a spirit of friendship and community.

A DAY LIKE NO OTHER

Growing up in Bansha showday was a day like no other. I can still see in my mind’s eye my late father and the other men from the committee erecting the spacious marquee which the show society acquired.

It took over a week to erect and lay the floor and then have the trestle tables put in place and the lighting connected.

It was a mammoth operation which is now replaced by simply hiring a marquee to meet the necessary requirements.

The exhibits in the marquee were also a wonderful highlight of showday and I am sure that this year will be no exception.

For Bansha/Kilmoyler and neighbouring communities and parishes, the Bansha Show has meant far more than the sound of the animals, the friendly rivalry of the exhibitors, the hum of the machinery or the applause or groans around the jumping arena.

It is the occasion, once a year, for the members of the community at home and elsewhere to renew old friendships and to make new friends.

Long may it continue to do so and local tradition says that Canon Hayes always guarantees a fine day for the show, and with one or two exceptions it has generally proven correct!

Putting on the show is quite an undertaking and one of the ways that the committee tries to finance it is through the annual Church Gate Collection.

This year’s collection is on July 16/17 in Bansha and Kilmoyler. Please support the collection and if you are outside the parish you can arrange to have a subscription given to any member of the Show Society.

Every little helps so please give what you can.