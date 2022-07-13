Appeal for replenishing of food bank in Tipperary Town

File photo
St Mary’s Church of Ireland is in the process of replenishing their community food bank and they are seeking donations of non-perishable items.
Donations can be left into St Mary’s every Friday from 12 noon to 2pm from now until the end of August.
In the coming weeks they hope to have donation points around the town where items can be left.
If you wish to donate items outside of those hours phone Rev Mike O’Meara 086- 7218748. All donations of non perishable goods; tea, sugar, coffee, cereal, toiletries etc, will be gratefully received.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.