Bench warrant for man caught in Tipperary woods using uninsured scrambler bike

A man who was observed using a scrambler motorbike in a forest was found to have no insurance for his bike, Nenagh District Court was told.

Christopher Walsh, 22, of 43 Whitecross Gardens, Moyross, Limerick, was convicted in his absence of not having insurance or licence at Doonane, Toor, Newport, on February 17, 2021.

Garda Coughlan said that he received a report of three people scrambling at Doonane Woods and a motorist subsequently told him they had passed three scramblers.

He patrolled the area and observed the scramblers ahead of him and followed them to where they were parked up against trees.

He said Mr Walsh, 22, took responsibility for one of the bikes.

Mr Walsh could not produce documents for the bike.

He couldn’t tell Garda Coughlan what the registration number was or if it was registered.

The garda said the bike was seized and he was only able to identify the bike’s registration through the chassis number.

Garda Coughlan said that Mr Walsh undertook to produce his documents at either Mayorstone Garda station in Limerick or Nenagh Garda station, but failed to do so.

The court heard that Mr Walsh had 29 previous convictions, with 25 under the Road Traffic Act and seven for no insurance.

Judge Cephas Power convicted Mr Walsh and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.