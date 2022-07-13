The Henry Girls return to Clonmel to perform at Raheen House Hotel

The Henry Girls return to Raheen House Hotel in Clonmel
Clonmel World Music is delighted to welcome back The Henry Girls, from Donegal, to the wonderful Raheen House Hotel for a show on Wednesday July 27.
The Henry Girls are 3 sisters- Karen, Lorna and Joleen, and between them they play harp, accordian, fiddle, ukelele, tin Whistle and keyboard ,as well as beautiful harmony singing that only sisters can achieve.
The Henry Girls were brought up by music loving parents who introduced them to an eclectic array of sounds such as The Everly Brothers, The Bothy Band, The Beatles, Johnny Cash and Ella Fitzgerald as well being surrounded by traditional Irish music. In their own music, they have a unique rootsy sound which blends their native traditional Irish folk music with hints of americana, bluegrass and blues. They are renowned for their fine close harmonies and musical arrangements, and have been likened to such great musical acts as Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Dixie Chicks and The Be Good Tanyas. They write songs that are tuneful, catchy, and warm. Their repertoire is scattered with old and new and their style reflects many influences and tastes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.