Irish Water is asking Tipperary people to conserve water as temperatures soar

Irish Water is asking people in Tipperary to continue to be mindful of their water usage in the coming weeks as increased demand during the warmer weather and lower-than-average rainfall levels have caused levels to drop in local water sources.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are closely monitoring water levels in a number of areas in the county and taking remedial measures to maintain normal supplies but the public is being asked to assist by taking some simple steps to reduce their water use. Supplies that are currently coming under pressure include the Galtee Regional Scheme, Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Coalbrook, Glengar, Commons, Lorraha and Riverstown.

Speaking about the situation, Colin Cunningham of Irish Water said,

“We are appealing to residents and businesses in Tipperary again to be mindful of how they use their water. We have had a very dry period and with the warmer weather currently being experienced and more forecast, supplies will come under further pressure. It’s important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water in the home. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part.

“To help people do this we have developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more. The free calculator is available on the Irish Water www.water.ie/calculator where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips.”

“We will continue to work with our colleagues in Tipperary County Council to monitor and manage supplies across the county to ensure the people in the area have a safe and reliable water supply throughout the summer.”

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

Here are some water saving tips

At Home:

• Take a shorter shower

• Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

• When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

• Avoid using paddling pools

• If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose

• Report any external leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278. No leak fixes itself and every leak gets progressively worse. The escaping water can weaken the ground or cause slippery footpaths and roads. The leaking water reduces the supply pressure for adjacent properties. What looks like a small leak at the surface can be using the equivalent to 20-30 households.

In the garden:

• Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden

• In the garden use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots

• Consider installing a water butt to collect rainwater – this can then be used for watering the garden during dry weather

• Do your watering in the evening, when it won’t evaporate

• Pots and containers need lots of water to prevent drying out, so plant directly into the ground as much as possible

• Another good tip is to add a layer of plant material, like bark, to your flower bed to prevent evaporation and reduce the need for watering

On the Farm

• Fix troughs – Watch out for overflowing drinking troughs as they can waste significant amounts of water. Adjust the ball valves to lower the float or replace faulty parts.

• Dry cleaning: Save water when cleaning the yard by using dry-cleaning techniques. Use scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens before hosing. You can also use a small amount of water (e.g. one bucket) to pre-soak waste before cleaning.

• Clean plate cooler water: If you own a dairy farm, you can divert clean plate cooler water to a tank and use it for parlour washing

• Consider Rainwater Harvesting - rain from the roofs of farm buildings can be used for a variety of activities such as washing down yards. Consider the level of rain water quality required for specific water uses on the farm (e.g. plant nurseries and field irrigation) and the surfaces and contamination risks before you consider installing appropriate rain water harvesting, treatment (filtration and UV) and storage systems.

• Take action to protect water sources: Avoid contamination of surface waters by reducing or eliminating access to livestock by fencing off watercourses. Pollution containing animal faeces can affect the water environment, nutrients and soil. Destroyed bankside vegetation can also contribute to flooding.

• There are lots more water saving tips for farmers on our website at https://www.water.ie/conservation/business/take-action/agriculture/

• Irish Water, as one of the leading water utilities in this space, has a first-of-its-kind dedicated water stewardship programme where we work with businesses to help them understand and reduce their water use. Find out more at water.ie/businessconserve with advice for a range of industries including hospitality, manufacturing, agriculture and small businesses.

More information on water conservation can be found at https://www.water.ie/conservation/