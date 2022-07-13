Carrick Davins GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Davins GAA Club hosted its inaugural Tommy Waters Memorial Hurling Tournament in Davin Park last weekend.

The Davins team defeated Newtown/Ballydurn in the first semi-final on Saturday evening while Erin’s Own beat Clonea in the second semi-final. The final between the Davins and Erin’s Own takes place in Davin Park this Saturday, July 16 at 7.30pm. Admission will be free.

There will be a charity collection at the gate with all money raised donated to Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Service and Réalta Special Needs Sports Club.

The club’s U11 team travelled to Killenaule on Sunday to take part in the Theo English Festival of Hurling and enjoyed a great morning. It was a fantastic initiative to promote hurling in the South Division. Well done to the organisers.

Meanwhile, the U13 hurlers defeated Clonmel Óg in Davin Park on a sunny morning last Saturday. Great skill was displayed by both teams.

The U9 hurlers played Clonea GAA in a challenge match in sweltering heat last Thursday evening. Compliments to both teams on a super display of hurling. The Davins Club will return the favour this Thursday and travel to Clonea GAA Club.

The Juvenile Academy continues every Thursday at 6.30pm at the all-weather pitch. If you are interested in registering a child please come along on Thursdays.

Juvenile lotto results from July 5 draw: Numbers drawn were 4,5,12,14. The jackpot wasn’t won but three players matched three numbers and won €70 each. They were: Michael Keyes, Alan Carroll, Sharon Waters.