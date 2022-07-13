Tipperary sisters shine at National Athletics Championships in Morton Stadium

Tipperary Town AC athletes, Lucy and Grace Fitzgerald, had a very successful day at the All-Ireland Track & Field Championships
Sisters Grace and Lucy Fitzgerald of Tipperary Town AC had a very successful day at the recent Senior All Ireland Track and Field championships in the Morton Stadium in Santry.
Grace took the bronze medal in the Triple Jump.
Grace and Lucy were awarded the gold medal for the Team Triple jump. Team medals were awarded in the field events this year to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Senior All Ireland Track and Field championships.
Grace also recently represented her school St. Anne’s at the All Ireland Schools Track and Field championship in Tullamore where she won silver in the Senior Triple Jump and bronze in the Senior Long Jump.
