U18 Tipperary club camogie championship launched

2022 is year two of a three year partnership with FBD Insurance as sponsors of our Senior, Intermediate, Junior and Minor championships.
It's a very exciting development for Tipperary Camogie to have FBD the largest Irish owned insurer sponsoring our club championship.
The adult championship is due to commence on the weekend of the 20th August while the minor championship kicks off at the end of July.
The following are the groups for this year’s minor championship:
U18A
Moycarkey Borris, Eire Og Annacarty and Cashel King Cormacs
U18B Group 1
Shannon Rovers, Borris-Ileigh, Holycross Ballycahill, Thurles Sarsfields, Boherlahan Dualla.
U18B Group 2
Brian Borus, Ballybacon Grange, Cahir, St Rita’s Fethard, Clonoulty Rossmore,
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
U18C Group 1
Carrick Swans, St.Pats/Ballingarry, Mullinahone ,Moyle Rovers
Group 2
Gortanhoe Glengoole, Templemore, Drom-Inch, Toomevara, St Cronan’s Roscrea.
Group 3
Kilruane MacDonagh’s, Slivermines, Kiladagan, Moneygall.
Group 4
Newport Ballinahinch, Burgess Duharra, Portroe, Nenagh Eire Og.
