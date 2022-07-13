Community in mourning as Tipperary student passes away

Tributes are being paid to a local girl who has passed away three months after a freak accident.

Aisling Kennedy from Ballymacarbry was a First Year student at the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel.

The 13-year-old was returning home from school on April 7 last when the tragic accident happened.

The happy family life of the Kennedy family living in Glasha, Ballymacarbry was thrown into turmoil on that fateful Thursday.

Aisling was left fighting for her life after she was struck by the wing mirror of a van shortly after she got off the school bus that brought her home.

Aisling had leaned out from behind the school bus when she was struck in the head by the wing mirror of a passing van in a freak accident.

Fighting for her life, Aisling was airlifted to Temple Street hospital in Dublin and her parents Tom and Louise stayed by her side.

Describing the moment she was informed of her daughter's conditions, Aisling’s mother, Louise wrote on their GoFundMe page: “On the 7th of April 2022, I received the phone call which every parent fears most, and what was a routine journey home from work and school for everyone in our family culminated in Temple Street Hospital.

“On walking the last few yards to home, our beautiful little girl, Aisling, was struck in the head by the wing mirror of a van and in the movement from one side of the road to the other her life was changed forever.

“Aisling was so fortunate to immediately receive the help of passing motorists, of our wonderful neighbours, and of the life saving paramedic and air ambulance teams which treated her at the scene.

“She was immediately airlifted to Dublin, such was the severity of her injury.”

May she Rest in Peace.