Tipperary Council to send seven-pronged letter to the Minister for Housing

Following a very lengthy and thorough debate on the housing and homeless crisis in Tipperary, members of Tipperary County Council have drafted a seven point action plan which is to be sent to the Department of Housing immediately with the view to generating action.



The debate which was chaired by Cathaoirleach of the County Council, Councillor Roger Kennedy, lasted two and half hours and included submissions from a multiplicity of members from across the political spectrum. And, though there was much frustration vented at the enormity of the challenges facing the local authority and the strictures in place which are holding them back from doing more, there was also ample acknowledgement that Tipperary County Council is doing more than its fair share and is out-stripping its targets year after year in terms of housing provision. In fact, Tipperary County Council is regarded as one of the best housing performers in the country - a significant boast considering the challenges.



Housing Director of Services Sinead Carr and Senior Engineer Jonathon Cooney presented detailed reports to the members before the debate ensued. The council has added additional dedicated staff to housing and homeless functions in recent times and there are currently 75 in emergency accommodation, including thirteen families with children - either long term or more appropriate short term accommodation has been identified for all bar five of those families. The homeless budget is 95% spent at this stage even though the year is only half way through.



The council heard that a recently held Housing Strategic Policy Committee drew up a multi point plan for public and private houses and recommendations which were shared with the full council received full backing.

The council hopes to deliver 1,825 units over the next five years - a figure which was described by Chief Executive Mr Joe MacGrath as being “very ambitious” but within reach considering the standard at which the housing staff are currently operating.



Affordable housing schemes, buy and renew scheme and the recently adjusted repair and lease scheme are all garnering much interest, said Mr Cooney as he brought the members through the Housing for All programme.



The seven point action plan to be sent to the department includes:

Seeking an increase in the social housing income limit to bring it in line with adjoining counties such as Limerick and Waterford.

Reintroduction of long term leasing as an option for small time landlords.

Appointment of a second vacant housing officer to Tipperary given its size and length, and the level of work required to address dereliction and vacancy.

Amended repair and lease scheme to include for a tax based incentive scheme for those property owners in towns of 15,000 and less which is targeted at over shop living.

Seek the introduction of a targeted, time limited and locational appropriate tax incentive or other innovative financial supporting mechanism which would deliver housing on lands which currently have planning permission including, but not limited to:

Reduction of VAT on new builds similar to the support given to the hospitality sector when it was deemed to be in crisis.

Increase the Central Bank multiplier for purchasers considering the better standard of homes currently being built and the lower operational cost of running a home.

Consider old section 23 type incentives which are targeted, time limited and location specific.

*Amend the Housing for All Loan to better accommodate those who cannot access social housing supports.

* Raise the cap of the Home First Scheme in Tipperary from €250,000 to €290,000 to facilitate affordable housing development to occur.



Motion defeated

A Notice of Motion tabled by Councillor Pat English (WUAG) calling on the council to request Dáil Éireann to affirm into law that a housing emergency exists in Ireland and that the law should continue for three years after the passing of the law by the government, was defeated in a vote by 20 votes to 8.



Mobile Homes

Councillor David Dunne (SF) said that the council should be using mobile home accommodation to deal with emergencies and also modular homes.

Accepting that this is not a long term solution, it is, he said, better than placing people on the homeless list - a fact supported by Cllr Mairin McGrath who sought direction from the council on the legality of using mobile homes on lands without planning permission. Officials expressed their opposition to the use of mobile homes and said that these measures never work.



The Chief Executive, himself a former Housing Officer, pleaded with the council to be patient and allow for long term solutions to be sought rather than short term ones, which lead to longer term problems.



Ten Year Hiatus

Director of Housing Sinead Carr expressed the view that the ten year hiatus of no local authority house building has led to the current crisis and has resulted in the local authority having to work hard to “get over the hump”. However, she was happy to state that there is a pathway and a plan in place to deal with the social housing element and the council is in a really positive position to continue the pipeline up to 2026.

Dead crows and Christmas trees

Councillor John Fitzgerald (FG), an auctioneer by profession, said that it is his experience that second and third floors of buildings are occupied only by “dead crows and Christmas trees.”

These premises could accommodate families and individuals, he said, but offered the view that they have to be made to work for everyone, and that will take work.