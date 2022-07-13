Search

13 Jul 2022

Opening round county club championship fixtures announced

Opening round county club championship fixtures announced

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

The draw has been made for the first rounds of the Tipperary club hurling and football championships which are due to start later this month. See draw below.

Hurling fare gets underway on the weekend of July 23/24 while the football action takes centre stage the following week of July 30/31.

Round 2 will see the winners of round 1 face the winners of round One, and losers of Round 1 against the other losers of round one.

In the event of a draw in a game in round 1, the first team listed will be deemed winners for round 2 purposes. 

County Championship First Round Draws 2022

Senior Hurling, 16 Teams - 4 Groups of 4x4

Group 1: Clonoulty Rossmore v Nenagh Éire Óg; Kilruane MacDonaghs v Moycarkey Borris

Group 2: Templederry Kenyons v Drom & Inch; Borris-Ileigh v Thurles Sarsfields

Group 3: Mullinahone v Toomevara; Upperchurch Drombane v Holycross Ballycahill

Group 4: Kiladangan v Loughmore Castleiney; Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill v JK Brackens


Premier Intermediate Hurling, 16 Teams – 4 Groups of 4x4

Group 1: Newport v St Marys; Sean Treacys v Burgess

Group 2: Moyne Templetuohy v Silvermines; Roscrea v Kiladangan

Group 3: Thurles Sarsfields B v Ballina; Killenaule v Gortnahoe Glengoole

Group 4: Cashel King Cormacs v Clonakenny; Carrick Swans v Portroe


Intermediate Hurling, 16 Teams – 4 Groups of 4x4

Group 1: Ballybacon Grange v Cappawhite; Ballingarry v Moneygall

Group 2: Borrisokane v Skeheenarinky; Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Ballinahinch

Group 3: Arravale Rovers v Drom & Inch; Shannon Rovers v Kilsheelan Kilcash

Group 4: Carrick Davins v Lorrha; Golden Kilfeacle v Boherlahan Dualla

County Championship First Round Draws 2022

Senior Football, 16 Teams – 4 Groups of 4x4

Group 1: Cahir v Upperchurch Drombane; Clonmel Commercials v Killenaule

Group 2: Rockwell Rovers v Drom & Inch; Moyle Rovers v Kilsheelan Kilcash

Group 3: Loughmore Castleiney v Ardfinnan; Aherlow v Moycarkey Borris

Group 4: Ballyporeen v Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill; Arravale Rovers v JK Brackens


Intermediate Football, 15 Teams – 4 Groups of 3x4 and 1x3

Group 1: Fr Sheehys v Golden Kilfeacle; Moyle Rovers v Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun

Group 2: Borrisokane v Mullinahone; Ballina v Moyne Templetuohy

Group 3: JK Brackens v Clonmel Óg; Fethard v Clonmel Commercials 

Group 4: Clonoulty Rossmore bye; Loughmore Castleiney v Grangemockler Ballyneale

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media