Carrick-on-Suir Daycare Centre thanks public for supporting its flag day

Carrick-on-Suir Daycare Centre thank all who supported its Flag Day collection on July 1, which raised a total of €2,085.
The Centre thanks all its collectors who volunteered their valuable time to help on the day.
If you or anyone you know would benefit from a day out at the Daycare Centre, application forms are available by contacting (051) 640085
