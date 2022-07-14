Search

14 Jul 2022

Funeral arrangements announced for 13-year-old Clonmel student who died after a freak traffic accident

Funeral arrangements announced for 13-year-old Clonmel student who died after a freak accident that took place three months ago

Aisling Kennedy, a 13-year-old Clonmel student who died after being injured in a freak traffic accident that took place three months ago

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The funeral arrangements for the 13-year-old Clonmel student  who died on Tuesday evening  from the injuries she sustained in a freak accident that took place three months ago, have been announced.

Aisling Kennedy from Ballymacarbry was a first year student at the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel.

The 13-year-old was returning home from school on April 7 last when the tragic accident happened.

The happy family life of the Kennedy family living in Glasha, Ballymacarbry was thrown into turmoil on that fateful Thursday. 

Aisling was left fighting for her life after she was struck by the wing mirror of a van shortly after she got off the school bus that brought her home.

Aisling had leaned out from behind the school bus when she was struck in the head by the wing mirror of a passing van in a freak accident.

Fighting for her life, Aisling was airlifted to Temple Street hospital in Dublin and her parents Tom and Louise stayed by her side. 

Aisling (age 13) passed away, in the presence of her loving family on Tuesday evening, at Temple Street Children's Hospital, Dublin. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Thomas and Louise, sisters Eimear and Aoife, grandmothers Christine (Boyle) and May (Kennedy), aunt Emily (Boyle) and her partner Bart, uncles Jason, Paul, Rodger, Kieran, Jim, Pat and Mark, aunts-in-law Emma, Amanda, Bríd, and Ala, cousins Cian, Ella, Ronan, Niamh and Gerard, extended family and her many friends.

Community in mourning as Tipperary student passes away

May she Rest in Peace

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode E91 YH79) on Friday afternoon from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab FOURMILEWATER. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Temple Street Childrens’ Hospital, Dublin. House private on Saturday morning please.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media