Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 14

Sean Redmond

Western Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Sean Redmond, Western Road, Clonmel. Sean in his 92nd year passed away peacefully at Croi-Oir, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel on Tuesday the 12th of July 2022. Predeceased by his brothers T.J. and Bobby, his sisters Marie, Philomena, Pat and his son-in-law Hugh. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Phennie, daughters Hilary (Murray), Anne (Mannion) and Bobbie (Hall), grandchildren Claire, Karol, Mark, Hubert Óg, Luke, Clara, Maria, John, Paul, Fearghal, Dearbhla, Cliodhna and Darragh, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Martin and Eamonn, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sean Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel (E91 PK19) from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, 14th of July. Removal at 10:40am on Friday from O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately after in St. Patrick's Cemetery. If attending it would be appreciated if masks could be worn. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the R.S.P.C.A.

Margaret Murphy (née Sullivan)

Scragg, Garrydoolis, Killinegalive, Tipperary / Pallasgreen, Limerick

Murphy, Margaret {nee Sullivan) Scragg, Garrydoolis, Killinegalive, Pallasgrean, Co. Tipperary 13th July 2022 peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Tom, son Eddie, sister Josie Lundon & baby sister Deliah. Deeply regretted by her family Paddy,Jack, Elizabeth, Tom & Jean, grandchildren Grace & Maebh, daughters in law Jackie & Cora, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. RIP. Reposing this Friday evening at Ryans' Funeral Home, Pallasgrean from 6 to 8 o clock. Requiem Mass Saturday in Templebraden Church at 11.30 am with burial afterwards in Templebraden Cemetery.

Pat MAHER

Longfield, Cashel, Tipperary

July 13th 2022, peacefully at home. Pat, deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, family Colette, Christopher and Patricia, son-in-law Conall, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie, grandchildren Evan and Odhrán, sisters Louise and Philomena, brothers-in-law Pat, John and Brendan, nephews Matthew and Mark, uncle, aunts, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence this Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/ followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Sr. Helen Kennedy

Church Street, Templemore, Tipperary / Fedamore, Limerick

Kennedy, Sr. Helen, (Lillie), formerly of Killdery, Fedamore, Co. Limerick and Sisters of Mercy, Church Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary,

Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, her sister Pauline, sisters in law Helen and Bernadette, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends.

May Helen’s gentle soul rest in peace and love.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore (Eircode E41 Tr83), on Friday, the 15th of July, from 5 pm to 8 pm, followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, Templemore.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Mask wearing and no handshaking would be appreciated.

Aisling Kennedy

Glasha, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ballymacarbry, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Aisling Kennedy, Glasha, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford.

Aisling (age 13) passed away, in the presence of her loving family on Tuesday evening, at Temple Street Children's Hospital, Dublin. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Thomas and Louise, sisters Eimear and Aoife, grandmothers Christine (Boyle) and May (Kennedy), aunt Emily (Boyle) and her partner Bart, uncles Jason, Paul, Rodger, Kieran, Jim, Pat and Mark, aunts-in-law Emma, Amanda, Bríd, and Ala, cousins Cian, Ella, Ronan, Niamh and Gerard, extended family and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode E91 YH79) on Friday afternoon from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab FOURMILEWATER. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Temple Street Childrens’ Hospital, Dublin. House private on Saturday morning please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Brendan Keating

40 Abbeyview, Fethard, Tipperary, E91 V2A4

Brendan Keating (Skippy), 40 Abbeyview, Fethard, Co Tipperary and formerly of Cahir, peacefully, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his wife Gina, daughters Natasha, Shannon, Kelly, Emma and Holly, grandchildren Ryan, Amelia, Tadgh and Noah, his father Pakie Keating and Deirdre, sister Marguerite, brother Martin, sons in law Ali, Aaron, Keith and Danny, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Saturday, July 16th, at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Mary Ellen Downes (née Nihill)

Fethard, Tipperary / Celbridge, Kildare

Mary Ellen Downes, Elm Hill Nursing Home, Celbridge, Co Kildare and formerly of Fethard and Cahir, Co Tipperary, July 13th 2022 surrounded by her family. Wife of the late Tom Downes. Deeply regretted by her family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Elm Lodge Nursing Home on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm for family and friends.Funeral to arrive at the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, Co Tipperary for Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Seamus Maher

Beechmount, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 EE73

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, after an illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Nora. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family: devoted wife Maura (née Tobin), sons Brian and James, daughter Kate (and their partners Eimear, Nicole and Oisín), grand-children Grace, Sean and Aoibhe, sister Eileen (Foster), brothers Bill, Eamon, Michael and P.J, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Ronnie and James, sisters-in-law Máire, Anne and Deirdre, Catherine (Perron), Rita (Hackett), Bríd (Delap), Eamon's partner Yvonne, uncle Paddy, aunt Anastasia, cousins and other relatives, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He rest In Peace.

Reposing at his Residence in Beechmount, Two Mile Borris (E41 EE73) on Saturday 16th July, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at St James Church, Two Mile Borris on Sunday 17th at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. A private cremation will take place on Monday 18th July. The Mass can be viewed at www.rhealy.ie/funeral

A Remarkable Life, Ended Too Early.



