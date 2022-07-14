Armed response unit attends incident at Clonmel town centre house

Gardaí and an armed response unit attended an incident at a house in Clonmel town centre late on Wednesday evening
Gardaí, accompanied by an armed response unit, attended an incident just before midnight on Wednesday at a house at Oliver Plunkett Terrace in Clonmel.
A man was arrested and a woman, with non-life threatening injuries, was hospitalised at Tipperary University Hospital.
"Anybody with any information in relation to the incident can contact Clonmel Garda Station (052 6177640)," said a spokesperson.
