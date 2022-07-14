Search

14 Jul 2022

Footpath needed for the Limerick Road roundabout and to Parkmore estate in Roscrea

Roscrea-Templemore Sinn Féin representative Breandán Ó Conchúir has contacted the Council to highlight the need for footpaths in these areas

The Limerick road roundabout in Roscrea

14 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Roscrea-Templemore Sinn Féin representative Breandán Ó Conchúir has contacted the Council to highlight the need for a footpath on the Limerick Road roundabout and on the road to Parkmore Industrial Estate.


Breandán Ó Conchúir said. “The section of road from the roundabout up to the entrance of the industrial estate has a high level of pedestrian traffic with people walking to and from work.


“I have raised this issue with the council as has Martin Browne TD after a number of people who use the road contacted us.”


“There is a need for a proper footpath as currently people are walking on the grassy verge or the road itself, which presents a potial hazard especially during the darker months of the year,” added Mr Ó Conchúir.

News

