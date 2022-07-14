Repair works to be carried out outside popular Clonmel shop

The motion was proposed by Cllr Pat English.
Clonmel Borough District Council will repair the footpath and tree surrounds outside Sixth Sense Shop in Gladstone Street, Clonmel.
The motion was proposed by Cllr Pat English at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District on Wednesday 14 July.
The district engineer inspected the ground and found that certain sections of the footpath require repair along with the tree surrounds.
The repairs will be carried out as part of the IPB Footpath Repair Works before the end of 2022.
