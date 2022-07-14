WOW! Massive fine for motorist caught speeding on Tipperary motorway

A motorist who was 50km/h over the motorway speed limit at Clashnevin, Nenagh, pleaded to careless driving at Nenagh District Court.

John Cross, 50 St Lawrence’s Park, Garryowen, Limerick, had been charged with dangerous driving on May 16, 2020, due to the excessive speed, but Judge Cephas Power accepted a plea to the lesser charge of careless driving.

The court heard that Mr Cross had told the garda who stopped him that he had been returning from feeding horses in Laois.

Mr Cross's counsel, appealing for Mr Cross not to be disqualified, said that Mr Cross was the sole driver in his family.

Mr Cross had not taken notice of the speed he had been travelling when he had been stopped.

Judge Power described the speed as “significantly over the 120km/h speed limit”, but he said that he would give Mr Cross the benefit of the doubt that he hadn’t realised how fast he was travelling.

Judge Power fined Mr Cross €700 and did not impose a disqualification.