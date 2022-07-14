Search

14 Jul 2022

Times and venues confirmed for opening rounds of club hurling championship

Times and venues confirmed for opening rounds of club hurling championship

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

The times, dates, and venues have been confirmed for the opening rounds of the FBD Insurance club hurling championships. See fixtures below

Senior Hurling Championship

Friday July 22

Templederry Kenyons V Drom & Inch in Borris-Ileigh @ 7.30

Kiladangan V Loughmore Castleiney in Semple Stadium @ 7.30

Saturday July 23

Éire Óg Annacarty V JK Brackens in Clonoulty @ 2.30

Upperchurch Drombane V Holycross Ballycahill in Clonoulty @ 4.00

Mullinahone V Toomevara in Semple Stadium @ 5.30

Borris-Ileigh V Thurles Sarsfields in Semple Stadium @ 7.00

Kilruane MacDonaghs V Moycarkey Borris in Templederry @ 6.30

Sunday July 24

Clonoulty Rossmore V Nenagh Éire Óg in Semple Stadium @ 1.00

*See Premier Intermediate and Intermediate fixtures on the next pages by clicking the >arrow> or 'Next' button.*

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media