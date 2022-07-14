Mike McCarthy held his nerve to win Tipperary Golf Club Captain's Prize

Mike McCarthy being presented with this year's Captain's Prize at Tipperary Golf Club by club Captain, Mike O'Brien. Photo: William O'Brien
On Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, the Tipperary Golf Captain’s Prize Qualifying Round (Captain Michael O’Brien) took place with 60 players advancing from a field of 199, to an 18 hole strokeplay round on Saturday, July 3.
Played in testing weather and course conditions the leader after round one was Mike McCarthy (20) 62, followed by Liam Brennan (16) 63 and the evergreen J B Ryan (26) 65. Michael P Ryan (4) had the lowest gross score with a 75. Joe Crosse, (26) 45 pts won the Seniors – D1 Prize Maurice Crotty (29) 33 pts won the Seniors – D2 prize.
After Saturday, July 3, play-off Mike McCarthy held his nerve at the top of the qualifiers to win the overall competition by a whopping six shots. Congratulations to Mike.
Full results for Captain’s Prize
Winner Mike McCarthy (20) 125 nett
2nd; Seamus Ryan (22) 131 nett
3rd; Timmy Dalton ( 7) 136 nett
Gross; Richard Ryan ( 5) 156
4th; Tom J Ryan (16) 136
5th; Dylan Noonan ; (10) 140
Category 1; (0-9) Pat Creamer ( 9) 142
Category 2; (10-16) John Morrissey (16) 139
Category 3; (17+) Martin O’Connor (18) 138
1st 18; Liam Brennan (16) 63 nett
2nd 18 Fintan Leahy (16) 63 nett
Past Captain; Jim Noonan
Seniors Prize Blues; Martin O’Connor (23) 143 nett
Seniors Prize Yellow Tees; Joe Crosse (27) 46 pts
Junior/student prize (Bill O’Dwyer Cup) Ronan O’Connor ( 9) 37pts
Best Senior Qualifier; Liam Ryan 71 nett.
