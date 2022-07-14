BREAKING: Planning lodged for the construction of almost 70 homes in Tipperary

File photo
Planning has been lodged for the construction of 68 houses in Tipperary.
Michael Morrissey has applied to Tipperary County Council for planning permission for the construction of 68 residential units at Moangarriff, Clonmel, Tipperary.
The development, if approved, will comprise of 14 two-bed houses, 36 three-bed houses, ten four-bed houses, four one-bed apartments and four two-bed apartments and partial demolition of existing boundary wall.
It also includes all roads, footpaths, underground services, connection to an existing foul sewer, additions to the existing surface water drainage network, public open space and public lighting and associated site boundary and site development works.
A decision is due by August 31 of this year.
