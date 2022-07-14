COLUMN: 'After chatting for a while, the woman told me she can't conceive a child'

I was on a call the other day with a wonderful woman. She was interested in my coaching and wanted to change her life.

After chatting for a while, she told me she can’t conceive a child.

I asked why...she told me she has eight stone to lose at least, as advised by her doctor.

She has a busy life, works as a nurse if I’m correct and constantly on the go. I helped people like her size drop weight, not quickly but done in a sustainable way.

At the end of the call she was happy to join the DG Academy. She didn’t have her card on her and doesn’t have PayPal. When

I hear this, I know nine times out of ten it’s BS. Lying to me and more importantly to themselves.

She did say to call tomorrow at 11am, so I was hopeful because I really wanted to help this girl. Having a baby is life changing and if I could help her with that, it would mean the world to me.

Anyway, next day I try to call her. No answer and I sent a WhatsApp.

I get a reply saying sorry I got my budget mixed up and can’t afford it.

I was surprised I won’t lie. I thought after being told she can’t have a baby unless she loses eight stone would have been motivation for her.

Sadly not. The thing is here, she could afford it. I have two different programs too and my second one is very affordable (that’s why I made it, it’s €147).

If you’re eight stone overweight, you spend your money on food.

It could be the only thing which makes her happy and so many people are like that. Everyone has stuff going on in their life, rise of oil and inflation, I’m aware of that.

But if you’re highly overweight you do have money to spare. You just spend it on the wrong things and can’t manage your money at all.

Imagine 12 months from now, she’s part of the Academy and down eight stone? Then she works on having a baby and it happens. That right there would have been life changing for her.

I’m very picky with who I work with. Hence, why people apply. I don’t usually get emotionally attached to calls or the outcomes.

But this hit deep. I can’t get my head around it at all.

Maybe it’s because so many people are like this. Constantly lying to themselves, unhappy and refusing to grow.

Can you relate to this?

Do you know anyone like this?

This is why I work so much on mindset.

If you can’t get the mind right and build strong foundations the rest won’t work. I probably upset a few of you reading this, good.

Stop lying to yourself. If you’ve read this far and it resonated with you.

I’d love to have a chat and see if my coaching can help you out.

If not that’s fine, there’s no pressure.

Drop me an email at darragh@dgacademy.ie or contact me on my Instagram or Facebook page.

Chat to you next week.