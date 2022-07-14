Met Éireann issues rare High Temperature Advisory for Tipperary in the coming days as temperatures set to soar

Met Éireann issues rare High Temperature Advisory for the coming days as temperatures set to soar
With temperatures set to soar again in the coming days, Met Eireann has issued a High Temperature Advisory for Tipperary and all of Ireland.
Met Eireann is cautioning that Ireland will experience an extremely hot spell from Sunday and into early next week, while also forecasting that daytime temperatures will widely reach the high twenties, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in some locations adding that it will remain uncomfortably warm overnight too.
Further updates will follow from the National Forecaster in the coming days.
However, the hot weather is not expected to last with Met Eireann forecasting a big change later next week.
The High Temperature Advisory covers until midnight on Wednesday, July 20.
