Bishop Fintan Monahan announces diocesan appointments for the Diocese of Killaloe

Bishop Fintan Monahan has announced the Killaloe Diocesan Appointments for 2022, which now includes the appointment of lay people to the Ministry of Pastoral Care and Ministry of Catechist.

Bishop Fintan said, “In 2018, an innovative decision was taken to introduce two new lay ministries in the Killaloe Diocese as part of the diocesan response to a changed situation where numbers of priests are steadily declining in our Church. The two new ministries would work alongside priests and people in parishes and pastoral areas across the Diocese helping local Christian Communities to reach out to the wider community and easing the burden of work on the diminishing number of priests in the Diocese.

Ministry of Pastoral Care

“This Ministry includes visiting those who are ill or elderly at home or in nursing homes and having a special care for those who are isolated or on their own in the community. They will be available to offer sensitive care to those who are bereaved according to their wishes and needs or to help families at times of funerals through, for example, helping to prepare funeral liturgies which are meaningful to families.

Ministry of Catechist

“The focus of Ministry of Catechist is on helping people in their own faith development. This ministry will take different forms depending on local needs, reaching out to families at significant moments in the family faith story.”

Bishop Fintan Monahan went on to say “I offer my sincere thanks to all the clergy, religious and faithful of the diocese for the ongoing good work, dedication and generosity of service in the diocese. Every good wish and blessing to all who take on a new role this Summer.”

Appointments will take effect from Friday 26 August for the duration of three years. The full list of Diocesan Appointments follows below:

Clergy

· Father John Bane, Co-PP, Ceantar na Lochanna Pastoral Area, resident in Broadford retired in January 2022 now living in Clarecastle and offering pastoral assistance in the Abbey Pastoral Area.

· Father Martin O’Brien, Cuan an Chláir, Ennis, to be priest in residence, Tulla and offer pastoral assistance to Ceantar na Lochanna Pastoral Area.

· Father Willie McCormack, Co-PP, Odhrán Pastoral Area to remain in Puckane and become AP in November.

· Father Des Hillery, VG, VF Odhrán Pastoral area, resident in Nenagh to go on Sabbatical returning for an appointment in the diocese early in the New Year.

· Father Pat Gilbert, returning from leave of absence be Co-PP in Odhrán Pastoral area and VF and to reside in Nenagh.

· Father Michael Casey, Co-PP to become VF of Cois Fharraige Pastoral area in place of Fr. Gerry Kenny who continues as Co-PP.

· Father Michael Harding, Co-PP, Cronan Pastoral Area, resident in Roscrea to go on sabbatical leave for one year.

· Father Pat Treacy, Co-PP, Cronan Pastoral Area, resident in Roscrea to go on sabbatical leave for one year.

· Father John Molloy, Co-PP, Ollatrim Pastoral Area, resident in Toomevara to be Co-PP Cronan Pastoral Area, resident in Roscrea and VF.

· Father Francis Xavier Kochuveettil, CC, Tradaree Pastoral Area, resident in Shannon to be Co-PP, Ollatrim Pastoral Area to be resident in Toomevara.

· Father Antun Pasilic, newly ordained, resident in Cathedral House, Ennis to be CC, Cronan Pastoral Area, resident in Roscrea.

· Father Martin Blake returning from leave of absence to be Co-PP, Pro-tem in Abbey Pastoral Area, residing in Cathedral House, Ennis.

· Father Michael Collins, Co-PP Tradaree Pastoral Area, resident in Newmarket-on-Fergus to become VF for the Pastoral Area and to offer Catechetical assistance to complement the work of Fr. Harry Bohan in Sixmilebridge Parish.

Ministers

· Geraldine Armitage, Pastoral Care, Appointment to Ministry of Pastoral Care in Odhrán Pastoral Area and Nenagh Parish with specific focus on developing bereavement supports and funeral teams.

· Catherine Brigdale, Pastoral Care, Appointment to Imeall Bóirne Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Crusheen, Ruan, Corofin and Tubber Parishes.

· Ríona Browne, Pastoral Care, Appointment to Imeall Bóirne Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Crusheen, Ruan, Corofin and Tubber Parishes.

· Gemma Brugha, Pastoral Care, Appointment to Ollatrim Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Cloughjordan Parish and outreach to migrants and refugees in the surrounding area.

· Anne Marie Custy, Catechist, Appointment to Abbey Pastoral Area to support Sacramental Preparation Processes with specific responsibility in Doora-Barefield Parish.

· Veronica Dalton, Catechist, Appointment to Brendan Pastoral Area to support Sacramental Preparation Processes with special responsibility in Kinnity Parish.

· Michael Daly, Pastoral Care, Appointment to Inis Cealtra Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Scarriff, Ogonelloe, Feakle, Killenena, Mounshannon & Tuamgraney-Bodyke Parishes.

· Bernadette Daniels, Pastoral Care, Appointment to Abbey Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care Ministry in Clarecastle Parish & Carrigoran Nursing Home and to support to development of the Bedford Row Project in Ennis.

· Maura Falsey, Pastoral Care, Appointment to Inis Cathaigh Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Kilrush, Kilmihil, Cooraclare, & Killimer Parishes

· Joy Hensey, Catechist, Appointment to Abbey Pastoral Area with specific responsibility for Ministry to couples preparing for marriage in Doora-Barefield Parish

· Joan Hogan, Catechist, Appointment to the Brendan Pastoral Area to support Sacramental Preparation Processes with specific responsibility in Birr Parish.

· Lucy Kearney, Pastoral Care, Appointment to Imeall Bóirne Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Crusheen, Tubber, Ruan & Corofin Parishes

· Gerard Lynch, Catechetics, Appointment to work as part of the Adult Faith Development Team of the Diocese of Killaloe to develop and facilitate faith development approaches for adults across the Diocese.

· Dolores Madden, Pastoral Care, Appointment to Scáth na Sionnaine Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Castleconnell Parish and the development of bereavement support in the Pastoral Area.

· Bríd Meaney, Catechetics, Appointment to Radharc na nOiléan Pastoral Area to support Sacramental Preparation Processes in Kildysart, Cranny-Coolmeen, Lissycasey and Kilmurry Mc Mahon Parishes.

· Carmel Moroney, Pastoral Care, Appointment to Ceantar na Lochanna Pastoral Area with specific responsibility for development of bereavement support and funeral ministry in Tulla, O’Callaghan’s Mills & Broadford Parishes.

· Margaret Mc Inerney, Pastoral Care, Appointment to Tradaree Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Shannon & Newmarket Parishes with specific responsibility in Carrigoran Nursing Home.

· Tom O’Dea, Catechetics, Appointment to Tradaree Pastoral Area to support Sacramental Preparation Processes in Sixmilebridge Parish.

· Deborah O’ Driscoll, Catechist, Appointment to Odhrán Pastoral Area with specific responsibility for the support of Sacramental Preparation in Nenagh and Youghalarra Parishes.

· Rita O’ Dwyer, Pastoral Care, Appointment to Críocha Callan Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Milltown Malbay & Mullagh Parishes.

· Jim Sexton, Catechetics, Appointment to work as part of the Adult Faith Development Team of the Diocese of Killaloe to develop and facilitate faith development approaches for adults across the Diocese.

· Anne Marie Sheedy, Pastoral Care, Appointment to Tradaree Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Sixmilebridge/Kilmurry Parish.

· Gerry Sheeran, Catechetics, Appointment to work as part of the Adult Faith Development Team of the Diocese of Killaloe to develop and facilitate faith development approaches for adults.

· Bernie Torpey, Catechetics, Appointment to Ceantar na Lochanna Pastoral Area to support Sacramental Preparation Processes in Broadford, Tulla & O’Callaghan’s Mills Parishes.