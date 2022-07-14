Cahir Comhaltas’ Seisiún is back with authentic tradtional music

Cahir Comhaltas’ live traditional Irish music event has taken place for the first time since the pandemic began.



Seisiún, which was held in Cahir Castle at 8pm on Thursday July 7, aims to promote authentic traditional Irish music, song and dance within the community.



Cahir Comhaltas, which was set up in 1989, has over one hundred members within Cahir town and holds weekly traditional Irish music lessons for all ages.



Mary Harty, the groups administrator, was delighted that Seisiún could take place for the first time in two years. “Covid turned the tap off on all our activities, the lights went out so to speak. All our live performances were shut down. “To be back live again is amazing.”



Similar Mrs Harty, Rebecca Ryan, a local fifth year student, who has been a member of Cahir Comhaltas for the past nine years, was glad that live events could take place again.

When asked what led her to join the group she said: “Growing up I seen many people around Cahir playing traditional music and it inspired me to try it for myself.



“I think Irish music is so important. It brings us together and also gives people visiting from other countries the chance to enjoy our culture. Seisiún allows us to meet new people from all around the world.”



The 90-minute seated show which was received by a full house on its opening night, was followed by an hour-long impromptu music session in Cahir House Hotel.



Seisiúns will take place on Thursdays at 8pm in Cahir Castle for the next eight weeks, with the final show being on August 25.



Tickets which are €10 to purchase, are available for pre-sal in the reception of Cahir House Hotel or can be picked up in the Castle foyer on the night.



Further information about Cahir Comhaltas and this event can be found on their Facebook page, Cahir Comhaltas