Search

14 Jul 2022

Cahir Comhaltas’ Seisiún is back with authentic tradtional music

Seisiúns will take place on Thursdays at 8pm in Cahir Castle for the next eight weeks, with the final show being on August 25.

Cahir Comhaltas’ Seisiún is back with authentic tradtional music

Pictured, L/R: Rebecca Ryan, Catherine Meagher, Megan Davis

Reporter:

Leanne Donegan

14 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Cahir Comhaltas’ live traditional Irish music event has taken place for the first time since the pandemic began.


Seisiún, which was held in Cahir Castle at 8pm on Thursday July 7, aims to promote authentic traditional Irish music, song and dance within the community.


Cahir Comhaltas, which was set up in 1989, has over one hundred members within Cahir town and holds weekly traditional Irish music lessons for all ages.


Mary Harty, the groups administrator, was delighted that Seisiún could take place for the first time in two years. “Covid turned the tap off on all our activities, the lights went out so to speak. All our live performances were shut down. “To be back live again is amazing.”


Similar Mrs Harty, Rebecca Ryan, a local fifth year student, who has been a member of Cahir Comhaltas for the past nine years, was glad that live events could take place again.
When asked what led her to join the group she said: “Growing up I seen many people around Cahir playing traditional music and it inspired me to try it for myself.


“I think Irish music is so important. It brings us together and also gives people visiting from other countries the chance to enjoy our culture. Seisiún allows us to meet new people from all around the world.”


The 90-minute seated show which was received by a full house on its opening night, was followed by an hour-long impromptu music session in Cahir House Hotel.


Seisiúns will take place on Thursdays at 8pm in Cahir Castle for the next eight weeks, with the final show being on August 25.


Tickets which are €10 to purchase, are available for pre-sal in the reception of Cahir House Hotel or can be picked up in the Castle foyer on the night.


Further information about Cahir Comhaltas and this event can be found on their Facebook page, Cahir Comhaltas

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media