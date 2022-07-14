Tipperary tennis on the rise as two youngsters impress on international circuit

Cashel's Fernando Garcia Seeber in action.
Tipperary and the small ball are usually associated with hurling, but a two young men from Cashel and Carrick-On-Suir are earning great praise on the international tennis circuit with big wins recently.
Zachary Murphy of Carrick-On-Suir has been winning ITF tournaments (international events) the past few weeks. The 18-year old has won a doubles event and been runner up in another doubles and singles event, and as a result, his international tennis ranking has skyrocketed up a 1,000 positions. He is currently in the semi finals this morning of the third event in Cork.
Elsewhere, there is also Cashel interest in Cork today with Fernando Garcia Seeber hoping to continue his recent success in the doubles finals.
To see the results from the today's matches, click the following link here.
