Search

15 Jul 2022

Thurles Farmers Market all set for Saturday

The market continues for the forseeable future at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Potential Farmer's Market planned for Longford's Camlin Quarter

Thurles' unique Farmers Market continues on Saturday

Reporter:

news reporter

15 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Thurles Farmers Market will continue to operate at the Greyhound Stadium for the foreseeable future and looks forward to your valued custom.


Thurles Municipal Council asked the Market for a letter of support for the Thurles Market Quarter funding application which the market provided. It is hoped that Thurles Farmers Market will relocate on a permanent basis when the market construction works are completed.


The council advise that the design may be completed in mid 2023 and the construction works in the town car park will take approximately a year taking us to mid 2024. The Market made the decision to remain in the Greyhound stadium until one permanent move could be made when the new covered facility is complete. In the interim we appreciate your continued support.


Our traders offer the facility to make card payments so please do avail of this convenience if shopping with us. Thurles Farmers Market will operate as normal at the Greyhound Stadium next Saturday – giving you ample and free parking during trading times of 9am – 12.30pm.


Our traders offer - flowers, vegetables, fruits, honey, jams, juices, eggs. Locally produced and butchered meats are also available – chicken, bacon, beef, lamb and pork – puddings and sausages. Plus Turkey or Beef burgers! This trader also stocks locally produced milk, butter, eggs (Magners – grass fed), jams from Ayle Farm, Revesci condiments, and two locally produced brands of Honey.


Our Baker offers a wide range – breads, sponge cakes, eclairs, buns, Apple or Rhubarb tarts, and carrot or coffee cakes to die for. Orders can be sent in advance and ready when you arrive. Some of our traders will deliver so please ask when you visit. Supporting local is vital for our local economy and communities. If you are interested in becoming involved in the market please contact 087 270 1689. We look forward to your custom and support at the weekly market at the Greyhound Stadium – see you on Saturday July 16 th until 12.30pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media