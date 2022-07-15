Thurles Farmers Market all set for Saturday

Thurles Farmers Market will continue to operate at the Greyhound Stadium for the foreseeable future and looks forward to your valued custom.



Thurles Municipal Council asked the Market for a letter of support for the Thurles Market Quarter funding application which the market provided. It is hoped that Thurles Farmers Market will relocate on a permanent basis when the market construction works are completed.



The council advise that the design may be completed in mid 2023 and the construction works in the town car park will take approximately a year taking us to mid 2024. The Market made the decision to remain in the Greyhound stadium until one permanent move could be made when the new covered facility is complete. In the interim we appreciate your continued support.



Our traders offer the facility to make card payments so please do avail of this convenience if shopping with us. Thurles Farmers Market will operate as normal at the Greyhound Stadium next Saturday – giving you ample and free parking during trading times of 9am – 12.30pm.



Our traders offer - flowers, vegetables, fruits, honey, jams, juices, eggs. Locally produced and butchered meats are also available – chicken, bacon, beef, lamb and pork – puddings and sausages. Plus Turkey or Beef burgers! This trader also stocks locally produced milk, butter, eggs (Magners – grass fed), jams from Ayle Farm, Revesci condiments, and two locally produced brands of Honey.



Our Baker offers a wide range – breads, sponge cakes, eclairs, buns, Apple or Rhubarb tarts, and carrot or coffee cakes to die for. Orders can be sent in advance and ready when you arrive. Some of our traders will deliver so please ask when you visit. Supporting local is vital for our local economy and communities. If you are interested in becoming involved in the market please contact 087 270 1689. We look forward to your custom and support at the weekly market at the Greyhound Stadium – see you on Saturday July 16 th until 12.30pm.