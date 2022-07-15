No one knows where the stream comes from but Tipperary people cleaned it up anyway

The Mullinahone village stream at the east side of Killaghy Street got a good clean-up from voluntary workers on Saturday morning last.
The clean-up began at the northern end of Killaghy Street and ended at the bridge dividing Killaghy Street and Carrick Street.
Nobody seems to know where the stream originates or if it forms an early part of the river Anner, but certainly the stream caused a lot of worry when it flowed down through the piggery at the edge of the village and round about the edge of our children’s playground as it entered the village area.
Members of the local Gun Club were among those who cleaned up the river about 10 to 12 years ago, doing a very thorough job.
