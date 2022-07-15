Party time at Loughtagalla Park, Thurles on Sunday as contract for major works will be signed

Come along to Loughtagalla Park, Thurles for the big event on Sunday
It's party time at Loughtagalla Park, Thurles on Sunday afternoon next when the signing of a contract for the total redevelopment of the historic park will take place.
A rejuvenation and transformation of the park has been on the cards for some time with magnificent work being undertaken by a local committee. And, Sunday will see the signing of a contract for Phase 1 of the redevlopment with Tipperary LCDC and North Tipperary Development Company.
Events kick off at 12 in the park and will continue until 3:00pm with something for everyone to enjoy. Admission if absolutely free and an open invitation is extended to all. There will be archery, pony rides, tug-o-war, five-a-side soccer, three-legged races, goodie bags, photographic exhibition, coffee and memebrs of the Tipperary senior hurling panel will be in attendance to meet and greet the kids and adults alike.
So, be sure to come along and see the ambitious plans which are in placed for the park.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.