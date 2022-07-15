Search

15 Jul 2022

Party time at Loughtagalla Park, Thurles on Sunday as contract for major works will be signed

An open invitation is extended to all to come along to a family fun day

Come along to Loughtagalla Park, Thurles for the big event on Sunday

Come along to Loughtagalla Park, Thurles for the big event on Sunday

Reporter:

news reporter

15 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

It's party time at Loughtagalla Park, Thurles on Sunday afternoon next when the signing of a contract for the total redevelopment of the historic park will take place.

A rejuvenation and transformation of the park has been on the cards for some time with magnificent work being undertaken by a local committee. And, Sunday will see the signing of a contract for Phase 1 of the redevlopment with Tipperary LCDC and North Tipperary Development Company.

Events kick off at 12 in the park and will continue until 3:00pm with something for everyone to enjoy. Admission if absolutely free and an open invitation is extended to all. There will be archery, pony rides, tug-o-war, five-a-side soccer, three-legged races, goodie bags, photographic exhibition, coffee and memebrs of the Tipperary senior hurling panel will be in attendance to meet and greet the kids and adults alike.

So, be sure to come along and see the ambitious plans which are in placed for the park.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media