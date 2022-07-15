Search

15 Jul 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 15

15 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Margaret (Peggy) Kiely (née Lonergan)
Galbally, Limerick / Clonmel, Tipperary

Kiely (née Lonergan), Galbally, Co. Limerick & formerly of Park Grange, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary 13th July 2022. Margaret (Peggy). Predeceased by her loving husband William (Billy), parents Patrick & Brigid. Deeply regretted by her brother John James (Park Grange, Clonmel). sister-in-law Breda, nephews, PJ, Alan, Brian & David, niece Jean, The Ryan family, Francis (Galbally), Noel (Ennis), Elizabeth (Leixlip), Ciaran (Rathcormac), relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing Saturday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

Helen Devitt (née Guidera)
Cnoc Neibhin, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Formerly of Kennedy Park Roscrea. Wife of the late Donal. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Breda, son in law Owen, grandchildren Nicole, Adrian, Tadgh and Saoirse. Brothers Billy, Pat, Michael and John. Sister Mary and Bridget. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home Borrisoleigh on Saturday from 5:30pm to 7pm. Removal on Sunday to the Sacred Heart Church Borrisoleigh for requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Clonenagh Cemetery Mounthrath.

Helen's Mass will be live streamed on churchcamlive/borrisoleigh

