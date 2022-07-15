Melbourne, Daly and Casey team among the winners at big Tipperary Golf Classic

A wonderful weekend was had by all at the Rockwell Rovers, Willie Flynn Memorial Golf Classic. The weather was a blessing as we had the sunshine for both days.

Lots of teams entered the arena in Dundrum House Hotel, Golf & Leisure Resort, some left very happy, others just had fun!

Thanks to MBC Timber Frame Ltd. for sponsoring this event. The club is very grateful for your continued support. We finished off the weekend in Barron's Bar, New Inn with a presentation to prize winners, followed by our raffle and auction.

The auction was a huge success and all monies raised in the auction is being donated to a charity very close to the Flynn family hearts “Cancer Clinical Trial Unit”, Cork University Hospital.

Thanks to all the hard-working Golf Committee who put in huge work for weeks to make this a great weekend. Thanks to the teams that came and played and supported our Golf Classic. Thanks to all that sold and bought raffle tickets, helped with food etc., your support is much appreciated.

Thanks to Dundrum House Hotel Golf & Leisure Resort Club for allowing us the use of their beautiful golf course over the weekend and Mary Frances Barron for facilitating the prize given and auction.

Finally, thanks to the Flynn family for supporting us all the way, Willie Snr (RIP) was one of Rockwell Rovers great clubmen.

This event was in recognition of Willie who not alone was a great within Rockwell Rovers but also within the New Inn community. The sudden and untimely passing of Willie touched everyone who knew him, and this was shown by the number of teams that supported the golf and the amount of people who attended Barron’s last night and contributed to the auction to raise funds for the chosen charity. Check out Rockwell Rovers Facebook for pics and results.

GOLF CLASSIC SUMMARY



LADIES TEAM WINNERS – 3 x €25 Vouchers Dundrum Golf Club: Fiona Hennessy, Marie Neville, Caroline Martin - Ballyneety.



GUI TEAM WINNERS

1st – Trevor Melbourne Team – Trevor Melbourne, Anthony Daly, Noel Casey

2nd – EBS Team – Perry Daniels, David Lonergan, Ronan Maher

3rd – Dinny Browne Team – Dinny Browne, Kieran Heaney, James Wade

4th – Gary Delaney Team – Gary Delaney, Nicky Walsh, Breenaun Buggy

5th – Little Treasures Team – Adrian, McKayla & Leon O’Dwyer

6th – Tom Lambe Team – Billy Greene, Michael McSweeney, Gerry Cagney.



Prizes were:

1st - 4 ball Castlemartyr Golf Club + Meal to value of €120

2nd - 4 ball Waterford Castle Golf Club + Meal for 4.

3rd –3 ball Cobh Golf Club

4th - 3 Golf T-shirts – Dundrum Golf Shop

5th - 4 ball Ballykisteen Golf Club

6th - 2 doz TP 5’s Golf Balls



NON-GUI WINNERS

1st - Donie Bergin Team – Donie Bergin, JJ Darmody, Aidan Maher

2nd – TJ Ryan Team – TJ Ryan, Aidan Barron, Robert Breedy

3rd – Paul Hayes Team – Paul Hayes, Peter Hayes, Aidan O Connor

4th – Cahir House Team – Leonard O Connor, Steve Kirwan, Paul Nugent

5th – Dermot O Brien Team – David Foy, Ciaran McGrath, Liam McGrath.



Prizes were:

1st - 4 Ball x 2 Dundrum Golf Course

2nd - 4 Ball x 2 Dundrum Golf Course

3rd - 4 Ball – Clonmel Golf Course

4th - 3 x €25 Mr Mister Menswear Vouchers

5th - 2 doz Distance Golf Balls

Juvenile Longest Drive: Will Burke – Signed Tipp Football Jersey & Special Golf Cap from Pro-am Adare Manor July 2022 signed by Padraig Harrington.

Ladies Longest Drive: Breda Hickey - €100 Klassy Lady Boutique Cahir.

Men’s Nearest to Pin: Willie Morrissey, Fethard – 1 dozen Golf Balls & Golf Sunglasses.

Men’s Longest Drive: Matthew Ryan, Thurles -1 dozen Golf Balls & Golf Sunglasses.



RAFFLE WINNERS 2022

1. 43” LED Smart TV – Bobby Olone

2. 2 All Ireland Hurling Final Tickets – Alan Moloney

3. €300 value Friends of Rockwell Rovers Package – Eileen McGrath

4. Meal for 2 – Cashel Palace – Eileen O'Dwyer

5. €100 Voucher – Woodview Service Station, Cahir – Ailbe Maher

6. €100 Electric Off Road Hike Tour Galtees with lunch – Briana Grogan

7. €50 Minogue Furniture Voucher – Luke Kelly

8. €50 Minogue Furniture – Brian Horgan

9. Tadgh Furlong Signed Irish Training Jersey – Mark Talbot

10. €50 Blush Beauty Voucher – Aisling O'Dwyer

11. €50 Paddy O'Dwyer Butcher Voucher – Jimmy Wade

12. €25 Mr Mister Menswear Voucher -Jim Kelly, Newtown

13. €25 Mr Mister Menswear Voucher – Michael Heenan

14. €25 Mr Mister Menswear Voucher – Trevor Downey

15. 10x Passes Talbot Hotel Clonmel Leisure Club – Mary Murphy

16. Bottle Brandy – Declan Browne

17. Bottle Baileys & Glasses - Ronan O'Donoghue

18. George Foreman – Paul Kirwan

19. Set of 6 Newgrange Wine Glasses – Eleanor Cronin Matthew Ryan, Thurles