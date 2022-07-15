Family fun for equestrian enthusiasts kicks off this weekend in Tipperary!

Tipperary is a real jewel in the crown when it comes to equestrian experiences here in Ireland.

The country offers so much to see and do for all the family, from riding and trekking experiences to museums and stud farm and yard visits as well as three racecourses to choose from. There’s something for everyone.

Family Festival Day at Tipperary Races takes place this Sunday, July 17, with ample free entertainment for the little ones, live music and a national hunt racecard comprising of seven races over jumps. What’s not to love?

Children under the age of 13 go racing free when accompanied by an adult and, admission is €20 for adults and €15 for students and OAPs. Conveniently located adjacent to Limerick Junction a day at the races in Tipperary can even be combined with an exciting train ride and once you’re at the races all family entertainment is free.

The Front Runners Kids Club is popular at racecourses across the country. Children learn all about racing from the gear the jockeys wear right through to how to pick your horse’s colours as an owner, with dress-up and colouring it’s always a winner.

Ger’s Animal Farm offers a chance to see and pet the many animals on display and Art Attack, a superb arts n crafts station will run throughout the day. A Puppet Show and Magic Mike’s Show will take place at intervals throughout the afternoon.

There’s a Kiddies DJ, Horse Racing Ireland Juniors’ Activities Programme and the RACE Simulator. The RACE simulator always attracts attention. Typically used by trainee jockeys at the Racing Academy and Centre of Education to train and hone their riding style, at Tipperary Races this Sunday you can jump on board to test your race riding skills and get some pointers from professional coaches.

Why not extend your trip to Tipperary Races with a stay at the nearby four-star Ballykisteen Hotel complete with a leisure centre, spa and 18-hole golf course. Alternatively, you might consider another four-star family-friendly option, Hotel Minella, in Clonmel which offers three distinct Equine Tourism Packages and much more. For example, a trip to Minella’s own Lavally Farm, the famous nursery of recent Aintree Grand National winner Minella Times and Cheltenham Gold Cup Winner Minella Indo.

Nearby the stunning walled town of Fethard is home to the world-famous Coolmore Stud and the exquisite Fethard Horse Country Experience, a must for any horse racing enthusiast where the team will guide you through the incredible history of the thoroughbred. The heritage towns of Cashel and Cahir are also a wonderful addition to any itinerary.

Crossogue Equestrian Centre is also a real treat offering a fun day out on an authentic working stud farm, which has been successfully breeding and racing horses for jump racing for decades. Situated just outside Thurles, here you can enjoy cross-country horse trails or pony trekking around the picturesque farm.

In the county’s north, there is so much to choose from; for example, Tipperary Mountain Trekking offers treks suitable for all levels of experience. If the great outdoors and activities are your thing, visiting Lough Derg is a must. Named among the top 20 holiday destinations in Ireland this week, Lough Derg will not disappoint.

With this spell of fine weather set to stay put, Family Day at Tipperary Races offers a great day out and a perfect start to any staycation for the outdoor-loving equestrian enthusiasts looking for something exciting to do this weekend. To book race tickets online, visit www.tipperaryraces.ie and for all tourism information like where to stay, things to do and sample itineraries, visit www.tipperary.com.